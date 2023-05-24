24th VGMAs: Full list of winners

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) night was jam-packed with lots of musical and fashion thrills.

Excelling artistes and talents picked up honours for their hard work in the year under review.

Black Sherif, one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, won the coveted Artiste of the Year award, having also bagged three awards, including the Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop Song.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif — winner

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

Kidi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller — winner

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy – Down flat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Record of the Year

King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif

Gyakie – Far away — Winner

Best Gospel Song

Celestine Donkor – Final Say

Piesie Esther – Way3 Me Yie — Winner

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Joe Mettle – Kadosh

Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala

Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe (Edwin Dadson)

Awura Abena – This Far

MOG Music – Mala

Best New Artiste

Lasmid — winner

Djay

Malcom Nuna

Jay Bhad

Ewuraabena

Dj Azonto

Chief One

Album of the Year

Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was

Sarkodie – Jamz

Gyakie – My Diary

King Promise – 5 Star — winner

Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob

Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Best Rap Performance Nominees

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Amerado – Obiaa boa — winner

Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6

Teephlow – 6feet

International Collaboration of the Year

Camidoh – – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun — winner

Kidi – Touch it ft Tyga

King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

Kidi – Blessed ft Mavado

MzVee – Dumebi ft Yemi Alade

King Promise – Run to you ft Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa

Sarkodie – Better days ft Buju

Collaboration of the Year

FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif — winner

Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Bethel Revival Choir ft Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe

Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise

Best African Artiste

Ayra Starr

Libianca

Burna Boy

Asake — winner

Kizz Daniel

The Therapist

Songwriter of the Year Nominees

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Black Sherif – Oh Paradise

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala — winner

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Ewurabena – This Far

Best Highlife Artiste

Kofi Kinaata — winner

Akwaboa

Kuami Eugene

Abiana

Best Hiplife/ Hiphop Artiste

Black Sherif

Sarkodie — winner

Kwesi Authur

Medikal

Amerado

Strongman

Best Hip-Hop Song

Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller — winner

Amerado – Obiaa boa

Sarkodie – Country side ft Black Sherif

Malcom Nuna -Benzo

Kwesi Authur – Drama

Medikal – Scarface

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Camidoh

King Promise — winner

Gyakie

Kidi

Wendy Shay

Kelvyn Boy

Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy — winner

Samini

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther — winner

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MOG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

Piesie Esther

Niella — Winner

Enuonyam

Cina Soul

Abiana

Adomaa

Best Male Vocal Performance

Camidoh

Kyei Mensah

Perez Muzik — Winner

Stonebwoy

King Promise

Best Music Video

Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo — winner

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye me yie

Stonebwoy – Gidigba

Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise

Kidi – Touch It remix ft Tyga

Scott Evans – Best Side

Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to lose you

Producer of the Year

Mog Beatz — winner

Atown

Phantom

Shadrach Yawson

Guilty Beatz

Kill Beatz

Liquid Beatz

Samnsey

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa

Qube – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Supa Dups – Therapy

Possigee – Country Side

Altra Nova – Far Away — winner

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft Kelvyn Boy

Ras Kuuku – 33N1

Epixode – Atia — winner

Black Sherif – Don’t forget me

Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft Blvk H3ro

Maccasio – Eyes on You ft Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song

Stonebwoy – Therapy — winner

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Black Sherif – Oil in my head

Dopenation – Gboza

King Promise – Ten toes ft Omah Lay

Kuami Eugene – Take away

Kidi – Blessed ft Movado

Fameye – Thank you

Best Afrobeats Song

Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun — winner

Gyakie – Something

Kidi – Champagne

Djay – Balance it

King Promise – Ginger

FBS – Jo ft King Promise

Best Highlife Song

Epixode – Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena

AK Songstress – My Proposal

Adina – Adi Dede

Kwesi Authur – Adom

Kelvyn Boy – Downflat — winner

Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

Lasmid – Friday Night — Winner

Medikal – Stubborn Academy

Jay Bahd – Anadwo

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid

Kweku Flick – Ewiase

