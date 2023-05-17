2024 General Election: NDC will tap into expertise of Dr Duffuor 

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, May 17, GNA – Mr Danny Anang, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Council of Elders Chairman, says the Party will tap into the expertise of Dr Kwabena Duffour as it prepares for the 2024 General Election.

Dr Duffuor, a former flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, who pulled out of the race at the eleventh hour, was a Finance Minister in the Mills-Mahama Administration.

Mr Annang said Dr Duffuor’s experience and contributions to the NDC remained significant and that he would play a major role in the 2024 electioneering campaign of the Party.

“He is an asset and currently doing some great job for the Party in the Ashanti region,” he stated.

Mr Annang, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), appealed to the rank and file of the Party to rally behind Mr John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for a resounding victory in 2024.

Background

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister and flag bearer hopeful of the NDC, filed an interlocutory injunction against the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries, which came off last Saturday.

In a suit filed on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, Dr Duffuor, raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the Party’s electoral roll, among others thus the lawsuit.

But on Friday, May 12, 2023, the former Finance Minister withdrew the suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case.

Mr Mahama, who contested with Mr Kojo Bonsu, a Former Mayor of Kumasi, won the presidential primaries clinching 98.9 per cent of votes cast.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

