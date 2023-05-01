2023 May Day parade underway in Bolgatanga

May 01, GNA – More than 30 workers unions of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have gathered at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to commemorate this year’s national May Day.

Some of the unions include Union of Industry Commerce and Finance, Public Services’ Workers Unions, National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana, Teachers and Education Workers Union, General Agricultural Workers Union, among others.

Members of the unions, clothed in union-branded T-shirts hold up banners and placards with messages depicting the urgent need for government to address their conditions of service.

Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebetang, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area and member of the Council of State, has arrived at the Jubilee Park to mark the Day.

Persons with Disability participate in May Day parade

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have joined in the May Day Celebration at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga.

Clothed in their branded T-shirts, the PWDs held Placards with inscriptions, “Persons with disabilities have a right to employment”, “Accessibility is a basic right “, “Workers with disabilities also contribute to the economy of Ghana “and “It is time to end discrimination against workers with disability”.

