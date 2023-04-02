Young graduating doctor sweeps 16 awards at UCC’s congregation

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, April 2, GNA – Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe, a freshly graduated medical doctor from the University of Cape Coast, held the audience at the congregation spell bound when he took the Best Student in Anatomy award, and for 16 consecutive times, his name was mentioned to pick other awards.

Dr Cudjoe swept 16 out of the 22 awards at the UCC’s 55th Congregation on Thursday, during the second session of the programme held for the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

He was adjudged the best in Medical Biochemistry, Physiology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Chemical Pathology, and Pharmacology.

He further picked the Best Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, Overall Performance, Best Student in Family Medicine, and Molecular Medicine with Certificate awards.

The rest are Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II, and Best Student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation.

Unable to hide his excitement, the vicenarian grinned from ear to ear, amid cheers, applause, and a standing ovation from the congregation, as Professor Rosemond Boohene, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC, continuously sang his name.

Dr Codjoe’s exploits has since shot him into fame on the internet, sparking debates and tonnes of congratulatory messages from netizens.

In all 6,664 students graduated from the first to the fifth sessions of the congregtion.

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor, reiterated the infrastructural challenges of the UCC, particularly with students’ accommodation, hampering quality education delivery.

He said the school was working to mitigate the situation and called on the private sector to invest in students’ residential facilities to improve teaching and learning.

GNA

