Woman allegedly kills husband at Nabdam and flees with children

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Logre (U/E), April 18, GNA – Agyei Abanga, a 39-year-old mason at Logre in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has allegedly been killed by his wife, Bogpoka Abanga.

The wife was said to have hit Abanga multiple times on the head with a pestle at about 2300 hours on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

A family source told the Ghana News Agency that Bogpoka then took the four children and fled to Walewale in the North East Region.

He said the first daughter of the couple, during the journey, told her mother that she had left her belongings with a friend and went back to the family house to report to the grandmother that her mother had locked up their father in the room.

Mr Bawa Dagal-Kurug, the Head of Family, said the little girl narrated that she saw blood on the floor of the room when their mother woke them up to follow her to Walewale.

He said the brothers of the deceased then scaled a wall into the compound of the locked house and broke the door to the deceased’s room and found his lifeless body on the floor, in a pool of blood.

Mr Dagal-Kurug said the family later called the wife’s parents at Sheaga in the Talensi District to inquire about her whereabouts and got confirmation that she was with some other family members at Walewale.

The family reported the case at the Nabdam Police Station, who picked the body and deposited it at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary, he said.

“The family is collaborating with the police to get the suspect arrested,’’ he said.

GNA

