WGHS Old Girls’ Association applauds Justice Torkornoo for her nomination as CJ

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 27, GNA – Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS) Old Girls’ Association has commended Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a Supreme Court Judge, on her nomination by the President as the next Chief Justice.

“Wesley Girls’ High School has recorded another feat with the President’s nomination of yet another past student of the school as Chief Justice of the Republic.”

The first two females to hold the position – Justice Georgina Wood and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo are members of the Association.

A statement signed by its National President, Madam Effie Simpson, on Wednesday, said the nomination was thus an addition to the long list of accomplishments, registered by products of the school in several fields locally and internationally.

This was a firm testament to a high educational standardassociated with WGHS since its establishment 186 years ago, it said.

The Association congratulated Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for “this great achievement”.

The Association said: ” Having been enrolled in the school as Gertrude Sackey, in 1973, and graduating in 1978, the nominated Chief Justice would bring to the position, the rich tradition of academic that WGHS is famous for.”

“No doubt her Ladyship’s confirmation will inspire current and past students of the school to strive for greater heights in their studies and in their chosen fields of endeavours,” it said.

“Whilst we look forward to her appointment, the Old Girls Association, staff and students of WGHS are confident that with the help of God Almighty, the nominee, together with other products of this great institution of learning, will continue in humility to serve humanity in diverse positions.”

President Akufo Addo has nominated Justice Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

She would be replacing Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboahwho would be retiring on May 24, this year.

