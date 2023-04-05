VGMA board rescinds Jay Bahd’s New Artiste of the Year nomination

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 5, GNA – The board of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has rescinded the New Artiste of the Year nomination of trap artiste, Jay Bahd for this year’s awards ceremony.

Jay Bhad, who emerged onto the music scene back in 2020, was nominated for the New Artiste of the Year award alongside DJ Azonto, Ewura Abena, Malcolm Nuna, Djay, Lasmid, and Chief One.

But a statement by the VGMA Board said they reviewed his inclusion as a nominee for New Artiste of the Year and decided that Jay Bahd was not new to the scheme.

“After deliberations, the Board agrees that Jay Bahd is not new to the scheme, because of his shared nomination on Yaw Tog’s “Sore” for the Collaboration of the Year in 2021.

“This means he is not eligible as a nominee for the Best New Artiste category of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“The error has been corrected, and Jay Bahd and his team have been informed accordingly. The inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

The board expressed gratitude to Academy Member Austin Woode for helping correct the error and also thanked the general public and stakeholders for their level of engagement and contributions.

“To this end, we would like to notify the general public and stakeholders of the VGMA Review scheduled within 90 days after this year’s edition. Thus, anyone with ideas or concerns about the scheme should kindly send an email to [email protected]”

The statement also announced that this year’s VGMA would be held on May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

