Vanuatu trade commissioner to Ghana calls for tolerance, peaceful coexistence among religions

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, April 21, GNA – Professor Hugh Aryee, the Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana, has called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all religions for a better world in the current global economic turmoils.

“On behalf of the people of Vanuatu and the Trade Commission to Ghana, I wish to extend a hand of fellowship to all Muslims in the country, to take advantage of the favourable business opportunities the Commission provides, with many potentials to all Muslims who wish to venture and invest in Vanuatu from Ghana and West Africa,” he said.

Professor Aryee made the call on Friday when he sent a goodwill message to all Muslims as they celebrate the Ramadan festival which climaxes their 30-day fasting and prayer.

He explained that Islam was a religion of peace and called on Allah to wash away every sin and purify all Muslims of their flaws.

He also prayed that Allah should examine the hearts of Muslims for the piety of hearts and overlook their shortcomings.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Quoran to wish them a blessed day and fruitful celebrations, he said… “O Allah grant us this day a share from Your infinite mercy and guide us towards Your shining proofs. Lead us to your encompassing pleasure by your love, O the hope of the desirous.”

GNA

