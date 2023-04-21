Eid-ul-Fitr: MTN Ghana donates to National Chief Imam

By Samira Larbie

Accra, April 21, GNA-MTN Ghana as part of the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration has donated food items and a sum of GH¢15,000 to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, to commemorate the festival.

The items donated included 15 bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, 40 packs of water, 15 packs of drinks, 10 cartons of milk, boxes of Milo, and five bags of sugar, respectively.

Mr Abu Mohammed, a Branch Manager, who led the delegation said the gesture reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting their customers across all religious backgrounds and cultures.

He said the kind gesture would be replicated across the country, “similar donations are happening across the country in the Western, Takoradi, and Northern Regions.”

Mr Mohammed also revealed that the company intended to establish centers at Eid grounds to provide services to customers as it aims to bring services to their doorstep during the festive period.

“For our customers, MTN will bring our services closer to your doorstep when we celebrate Eid on all Eid grounds. We would have our staff pitch camp to provide digital, Mobile Money services and sim-card registration,” he added.

He advised the youth to be cautious during the festive period and celebrate per the teaching of the Prophet Mohammed to protect lives and properties.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuabu, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, on his behalf, expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for the gesture and prayed that Allah rewards their endeavours.

