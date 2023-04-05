US transport authority recalls VW SUVs over potential airbag problems

Washington, April 5, (dpa/GNA) – German carmaker Volkswagen must recall some 143,000 SUVs in the United States due to a possible airbag defect, the US National Highway Transportation and Safety Authority (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall affects city SUVs of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models, which are very popular with US customers.

There is a risk that the airbag on the passenger side will not deploy, the US agency said in documents published on Tuesday.

Until the problem is fixed, the passenger seat should not be used if possible, the authority warned car owners. According to the NHTSA documents, vehicles from the 2018 to 2021 model years are affected.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

