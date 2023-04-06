US sanctions Georgian judicial officials for ‘significant corruption’

Washington, April 6, (dpa/GNA) – The US administration sanctioned four Georgian former and current judicial officials for “significant corruption,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken named the four individuals as Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze.

“These individuals abused their positions as court chairmen and members of Georgia’s High Council of Justice, undermining the rule of law and the public’s faith in Georgia’s judicial system,” Blinken said.

The officials and their immediate family members will be ineligible for entry into the United States.

“The United States continues to stand with all Georgians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain,” Blinken said,

“We stand with all judges who have the integrity and courage to act impartially and independently.”

Last month, the ruling party Georgian Dream backed down from controversial plans for a law to classify foreign media and other organizations as “foreign agents” in the South Caucasus republic, following protests attended by tens of thousands of people.

The US government had criticized the “Kremlin-inspired” draft law, saying that pursuing the law would “damage Georgia’s relations with its strategic partners and jeopardizes Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future.”

GNA

