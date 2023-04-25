US President Biden to run for second term in office

Washington, April 25, (dpa/GNA) – US President Joe Biden, plans to run for another term in office, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The tweet came with a three-minute video clip, launching his campaign for re-election in 2024.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election against then Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Biden has been in office since January 2021, when he moved into the White House as the oldest president ever.

Biden will be 81 years old at the time of the election in about one and a half years. At the end of a possible second term, he would be 86.

In the US, a person can be president for a maximum of two terms, whether they are consecutive or not.

In recent months, there have been internal discussions within the Democratic Party about whether Biden, would be a suitable candidate for another presidential race because of his age.

His poll numbers had also slipped to dramatic lows at times in recent months. However, Biden’s administration and his party, subsequently scored some political successes and did surprisingly well in the congressional elections last November, strengthening Biden’s position both domestically and abroad.

The grandfather of seven has been in the political business for decades. He sat in the Senate for more than 35 years. From 2009 to 2017, he was deputy to then US president Barack Obama, before ascending to the highest office in the United States himself four years later.

His entry into the White House was overshadowed at the time by serious political upheavals surrounding the 2020 election. To this day, Trump refuses to concede defeat to Biden. He claims to have been deprived of victory by massive electoral fraud, but has never presented any evidence of this.

Trump’s campaign against the election results then culminated in an unprecedented outbreak of violence, when his supporters stormed the seat of the US Congress on January 6, 2021.

Trump also wants to run again in the 2024 election. The 76-year-old already officially announced his presidential bid last November.

A broad field of candidates is expected to go up against him for the Republicans. In polls, Trump is far ahead in the field of other potential candidates for his party – despite all the scandals of the past.

Among the Democrats, Biden is unlikely to face serious competition as the incumbent. In order to actually enter the race as the official candidate of his party, Biden must be confirmed in internal party primaries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

