Guatemalan President Giammettei visits Taiwan

Taipei/Beijing, April 25, (dpa/GNA) – Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, expressed strong support for Taiwan in Taipei on Tuesday, drawing Beijing’s ire amid growing pressure from China on the self-governing island.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed Giammattei with full military honors and a state banquet on Tuesday, a day after Giammattei’s arrival for the four-dayvisit.

In his remarks during a welcoming ceremony held outside Taiwan’s presidential office, Giammattei said Guatemala would continue to back Taiwan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international participation.

Guatemala is currently one of the 13 countries that maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled democracy part of its territory, and seeks to isolate Taipei internationally.

In April, Tsai travelled to Guatemala and Belize to visit two of her nation’s allies in Central America to strengthen relations, after Taiwan lost former ally Honduras in March to Beijing.

In Taipei, Giammattei said Guatemala and Taiwan are “brotherly countries” and that the ties between them remain strong.

Giammattei was also awarded the Order of Brilliant Jade by Tsai.

Thanks to Giammattei’s efforts, the two countries have together managed the challenges of the pandemic and strengthened their collaboration in fields including the economy, health, culture and education, Tsai said.

Giammattei told Tsai that bilateral relations are built on mutual respect, support and the defence of national sovereignty as well the belief in democracy.

Giammattei repeated that Guatemala is determined to share weal and woe with Taiwan and support Taiwan’s sovereignty and the integrity of its territory.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said “the one-China principle is a universal consensus” and “the agenda to conclude with Taiwan has led to a dead end.”

“We also advise the Giammattei government not to support Taiwan independence forces?? and neglect the trend of the world and the aspiration of the people for its selfish interests,” Mao told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

