UPSA sets up investigation committee to probe viral video

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 06, GNA – The University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) has set up an investigation committee to probe into the viral video circulating on some social media platforms about an altercation at the hostel.

In a news statement signed by Mrs Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, preliminary investigation has revealed the culprit was in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination.

The statement said upon completion of the investigation, all responsible persons would face the full rigour of sanctions.

It said the behaviour exhibited in the video went against the Code of Conduct of the University and disserved most UPSA students who uphold the values of respect and professionalism for which UPSA is known.

“The University’s Code of Conduct, to which all our students subscribe, remains the document that drives students’ behaviour and conduct at UPSA. Students who violate the Code face disciplinary proceedings,” it said.

The statement said the University was proud of its tradition of scholarship with professionalism, which has resulted in the University producing several distinguished alumni currently making immense contributions to the development of Ghana.

The University assured the public of its commitment and focus on producing graduates capable of addressing the many global, regional, and national challenges being faced today.

The University currently has more than 20,000 students who are committed to their studies and follow the University’s Code of Conduct diligently, the statement said.

GNA

