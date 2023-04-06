Ghana-Algeria friendly match clash cancelled

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 6, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the friendly encounter between the Ghana Black Queens and the Fennec of Algeria has been cancelled following challenges faced by the visiting side.

Ghana was scheduled to take on Algeria’s U-23 side on April 5, before hosting the senior side on April 8 and April 11, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The football body has made preparations for the Black Queens to face the Lioness of Senegal on 8-11 April as part of efforts to get them ready for upcoming tournaments.

Coach Nora Hauptel and her charges would hope to triumph over their opponent as they host them at their backyard.

The Black Stars began camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence last Sunday as they heat themselves up for the tough encounter.



