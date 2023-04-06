Stalemate in Kumasi derby as Kotoko’s title ambition suffers setback

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 06, GNA – Asante Kotoko’s ambition to successfully defend the title they won last season suffered a setback when they were held to a goalless draw by King Faisal in their week 23 outstanding match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday night.

A win for the Porcupine Warriors would have closed the gap between them and league leaders, Aduana Stars to three points, but King Faisal who are also fighting to escape relegation proved a stumbling block.

The “Ogya boys” are currently occupying the summit of the log on 44 points with the defending champions in fifth place with 39 points.

There was very little to choose between the two teams in the first five minutes as both teams kept the ball on the turf and cautiously built their attacks wary of each other’s quality to hit the back of the net.

But it was King Faisal who made the first attempt at goal in the sixth minute when Ibrahim Suraj Ibrahim forced Frederick Asare to make a wonderful save from a long drive .

The “Insha Allah” boys grew in confidence and enjoyed some possession as they pushed for the opener which almost arrived on the 15th minute but for another brilliant save by Asare.

Asante Kotoko also came into the game strongly after 20 minutes, pinning King Faisal to their own half with series of attacks mostly on the left side of attack.

Despite coming under intense pressure, King Faisal stood firm and occasionally surprised the Porcupines with counter breaks.

Both teams failed to utilise their chances and went into the break goalless.

The second half started on a combative note as both sets of players appeared too physical thereby affecting the free flow of the match.

King Faisal surprisingly resorted to delay tactics as early as the 55th minutes to the displeasure of the fans.

As Kotoko pushed for the three points, Coach Gazale Abdulai introduced Isaac Oppong and Sheriff Mohammed for Enoch Morrison and Serge Eric Zeze in the 63rd minute.

King Faisal were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes to end proceedings when Abdul Latif was shown a second yellow card.

Kotoko took advantage of their numerical strength to push for the all-important winner as they threw everything at their opponents who remained resolute not to concede a late goal.

They succeeded in sharing the spoils in the Kumasi derby which was critical to the ambitions of both teams as competition for the title race and relegation survival deepens.

GNA

