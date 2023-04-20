United States and Mexico planning bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

London, April 20, PA Media/dpa/GNA) – The United States and Mexico are planning a bid, to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has said member associations have until Friday to express interest, with December 8 the deadline for official bids to be submitted.

It is expected the tournament hosts will then be appointed by the FIFA Congress on May 17 next year.

The news from US Soccer and the Mexico Football Federation (FMF), follows announcements from associations regarding planned bids by Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium as co-hosts, South Africa and Brazil.

The US has hosted the competition twice before, in 1999 and 2003, while it would be heading to Mexico for the first time. The two nations, along with Canada, are the co-hosts of the 2026 men’s World Cup.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup takes place this summer in Australia and New Zealand, with the US defending champions as they look to claim the trophy for a fifth time.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement from the federation: “The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico.

“Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the CONCACAF region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations.

“A record six teams from CONCACAF will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region.”

FMF president Yon de Luisa said: “Women’s football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on and off the field, coupled with the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the strategic priorities of the Federacion Mexicana de Futbol (FMF).

“It is with pleasure that we are teaming up again with the US Soccer Federation in the pursuit of this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic.”

GNA

