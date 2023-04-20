Greek coastguard: Nearly 50 migrants aboard grounded boat rescued

Athens, April 20, (dpa/GNA) – A boat carrying 48 migrants ran aground off the Greek Peloponnese islands on Thursday night, with 47 rescued and one man found dead on the boat, the Greek coastguard said.

The man died during the voyage due to a pre-existing illness, the doctor of a nearby coastal town told the state broadcaster ERT.

Among the passengers were 16 minors, including four infants. The migrants started from Turkey, according to their own information, the coastguard said. Local media reported that most of the people were from Afghanistan.

Dozens of migrants have also arrived in Cyprus recently. They came ashore undetected in the west of the island, the police said. At least 25 people apparently landed, as indicated by the number of life jackets found on shore.

Smugglers repeatedly try to bring refugees from the Turkish west coast or from other states in the eastern Mediterranean directly to southern Italy. The route is long and dangerous, with frequent accidents and fatalities.

GNA

