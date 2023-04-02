Two children and a man killed by unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan 

Islamabad, April 2, (dpa/GNA) - Previously unexploded bombs have gone off and taken the lives of at least two children and a man in Afghanistan, officials said on the weekend.

Two children were killed on Saturday in the central province of Maidan Wardak, a police official said.

In another similar incident on Friday, a man was killed and three children were wounded in the southern province of Zabul, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar told dpa.

Last week, at least eight children lost their lives as they were playing with unexploded ordnance and collecting metal scraps to sell.

Unexploded military supplies left from decades of war often cause casualties among children in Afghanistan.

In 2022, more than 700 children were killed or maimed because of the detonation of unexploded ordnance and war remnants, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), meaning an average of two children every day.

According to UN data, at least 118,443 people have been killed as a result of armed conflict in the country since December 2008, when the UN started the official recording of civilian casualties.

GNA

