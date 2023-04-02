Paris voters to consider ban on e-scooter rentals 

Paris, April 1, (dpa/GNA) - A referendum is taking place in Paris on Sunday to decide whether e-scooter rentals should be allowed or banned in the French capital.

Three rental companies currently operate around 15,000 e-scooters around Paris. Careless use of the e-scooters by tourists and residents alike, including frequent accidents and chaos on sidewalks, has led to calls for a ban.

Results of the vote are expected to be released by Sunday evening.

The operating licenses for the rental companies expire at the end of August.

A spokesman for the city government said that Paris will consider the results of the referendum to be binding regardless of turnout.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who initiated putting the question to voters, supports a ban on e-scooter rentals. She has argued that e-scooters are not environmentally friendly and employees of the rental companies are not adequately protected.

A potential ban would affect only rental scooters. The use of privately owned e-scooters will not be affected.

GNA

