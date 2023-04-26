Traditional ruler constructs classroom block for local school

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Domeabra (Ash), April 26, GNA – Nana Kusi Oboadum I, Chief of Domeabra in the Ejisu Municipality, has single-handedly built a two-storey classroom block for the local Methodist Primary School in the town.

The facility has eight unit classrooms, teachers’ offices and washrooms for both girls and boys.

At a short ceremony to inaugurate and hand over the project, Nana Obuadum said the gesture was in line with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s policy of tasking traditional leaders to prioritize education and the developmental agenda of their people.

According to him, he realised the Methodist School had inadequate classrooms to accommodate the pupils to facilitate good teaching and learning.

“As a chief who knows that the school belonged to the people in the community, I could not overlook the congestion and therefore, decided to construct the block to ease the congestion,” Nana Oboadum said.

He added: “So, I took the initiative to ensure that all children of school going age in the town got a convenient environment to learn.”

He pleaded with the government and policymakers to prioritize and assist in developmental projects.

He explained that every Ghanaian needed not to be neglected and deserved to have a fair share of the national cake.

He stressed the need for the Ejisu municipal assembly to equitably share the resources for the benefit of all communities in the municipality.

Dr Williams Amankrah Appiah, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, expressed gratitude to Nana Obuadum for the project and called on traditional leaders to make education and other developmental needs of their people a top priority.

He pleaded with other stakeholders to continue bringing development projects to the doorsteps of the people adding that, the government could not do it alone.

Dr Appiah urged the teachers to continue to work hard to improve educational outcomes in the school.

