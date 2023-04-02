Today is Autism Awareness Day

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, April 2. GNA – Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism is a complex condition that involves communication and behaviour challenges.

It is considered a life-long disorder and can be a minor or a major problem where an individual needs full-time care and special facilities.

Persons with autism are characterised by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication.

Other characteristics are a typical patterns of activities and behaviours, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations.

Health experts say autism starts form childhood and can be controlled when pregnant women take thier antenatal medications, attend antenatal regularly and avoid exposure to to air pollution particularly heavy metals and paticulate matter during pregnancy.

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time.

While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.

Autism often has an impact on the education and employment opportunities of persons affected.

The demands on families providing care and support to a person affected with autism can be significant,however societal attitudes and the level of support provided by local and national authorities are important factors determining the quality of life of people with autism.

According to health experts, characteristics of autism may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later.

People with autism often have co-occurring conditions, including epilepsy, depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as challenging behaviours such as difficulty sleeping and self-injury.

The level of intellectual functioning among autistic people varies widely, extending from profound impairment to superior levels.

The United Nations General Assembly declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day to raise awareness about autism.

This year’s World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) raises much awareness on the contributions of persons with autism in the home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking.

Studies show that, autistic people face discrimination and other challenges.

As with all populations, autistic people have a wide range of talents and challenges that are often not recognised by the world they are born into.

The levels of awareness and acceptance vary dramatically from country to country.

As the world observes the autism awareness day today, the World Health Organization calls on countries to address the current significant gaps in early detection, care, treatment and rehabilitation for mental and neurodevelopmental conditions, which include autism.

It also calls for counties to address the social, economic, educational and inclusion needs of people living with mental and neurological disorders, and their families, and to improve surveillance and relevant research.

