TMA reconstitutes sub metros 

Tema, April 1, GNA – The Tema East and Tema Central Sub-Metro Councils have been reconstituted by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to effectively discharge their duties.

Swearing in the newly elected chairmen for the two areas, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, urged all stakeholders to work together to improve the two areas.

He stated that effective involvement and cooperation among local stakeholders would help bring the required development.

Getting appropriate local answers to developmental problems would be easier, if all stakeholders were involved, Mr Ashitey noted.

He also requested input from the local populace, the traditional council, and other interested parties so that the Assembly could address important problems with service delivery.

At the Tema East sub-metro, Mr Dennis Amanor Tetteh received 11 votes to defeat Mr Mathew Adjetey Okunko, who obtained seven, to become the chairman.

At the Tema Central Sub Metro, Mr Sylvester Yankey was sworn in after receiving 15 votes to defeat Mr. Francis Davis Mills’ who had five.

The two chairmen expressed gratitude for being chosen, and pledged to collaborate with the assembly members, TMA, and other stakeholders to guarantee the full development of their various communities.

