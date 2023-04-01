CUG signs MoU with HITA to strengthen healthcare systems in Bono Region

By Christopher Tetteh

Fiapre, (B/R), April 01, GNA – The Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Health Care Information Technology for Africa (HITA), a German-based non-profit organization to use IT to strengthen healthcare systems in the Bono Region.

The agreement seeks to deepen the existing collaboration between the two institutions for mutual benefit.

“The Nursing and Midwifery School of the University’s will get an improved Information Technology system to facilitate the training of Midwives and Nurses,” Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a short ceremony, held at the University’s main campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Prof. Obeng-Ofori said the CUG had three laboratories which needed modern computers, saying the agreement would greatly advance teaching and learning of ICT.

The agreement would further facilitate the donation of about 180 state-of- the art hospital beds to some hospitals and health facilities in the region, he added.

Mr Thomas Erkert, the Head of the Executive Board of HITA, said the organisation would have plans to set up modern computer center to support the training of nurses and midwives and other professionals in the region.

Since it started operations in Ghana, he said HITA had established 25 computers laboratories spread across the country.

“The idea is to support Ghana to have IT inclined health training hubs all over the country for the improvement of health care services delivery systems”, Mr Erkert added.

“HITA also aimed at helping Ghana to tackle no bed syndrome and improve the culture of maintenance in her various hospitals and health centers,” Mr Daniel Gerlach, a member of the Executive Board of HITA stated.

Prof Prudent Portia Mwini Nyaledzigbor, the Dean of school of Nursing and Midwifery at the University expressed appreciation to HITA for their support and expressed the hope that the agreement would help facilitate quality healthcare delivery in the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

