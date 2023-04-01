There should be mutual respect between Presiding Members and Electorate – Emelia Agyefraa

Accra, April 1, GNA – Madam Emelia Agyefraa, Treasurer of the Greater Accra Presiding Members Association has called for mutual respect between Presiding Members and other Assembly members and the electorate they work with.

“So respect for each other is very important, because if you treat others with dignity and respect, they will also demonstrate respect for you….”

Madam Agyefraa, who made the call during the 2023 Greater Accra Presiding Members two-day conference in Accra said the retention of most Assembly members in power was highly dependent on the way they respected their electorates and colleagues at the Assemblies.

The conference, which was on the theme:” Actualising environmental sanitation in Greater Accra, the role of Presiding Members”, among other issues built the capacity of members on functions of Presiding Members and initiatives towards the development of Assemblies.

Madam Agyefraa, who is also the Presiding Member for the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly said: “If you respect your beautiful wife, she will respect you. If you respect the electorate, they will also respect you and continue to vote for you.”

She said with respect for each other, could avoid conflicts and misgivings among the members and electorate.

Mr Baba Seidu, Representative of the Regional Minister encouraged the Presiding Members to continue serving the country loyally, despite the challenges the country was going through.

He said the PMs were the core players of grassroots democracy as they presided over law making and implementation at the local levels and should therefore be revered for their meaningful contribution towards development.

He commanded the Greater Accra Assemblies for retaining most of their Assembly members and Presiding Members as continuity could enhance development.

He announced that the Ashanti, Western and Northern Regions were also making moves to initiate sanitation programmes as a sequel to the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s “operation clean your frontage.”

Mr Samson Akwetey, Representative of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources said rapid population growth and urbanization had contributed to sanitation challenges in the cities and urban areas and called on Assemblies to re-strategise against filth.

He called on the Assemblies to put up monitoring measures to arrest people engaged in the destruction of Sanitation facilities in the cities.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the Presiding Members presented a giant plaque in honour of the Regional Minister.

