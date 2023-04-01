Group petitions CPP Chairperson over election of flagbearer ahead of grassroot mobilisation exercise

Accra, April 01, GNA – Some aggrieved members of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have petitioned Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, Chairperson of the Party, over the decision to elect a flagbearer ahead of the parties grassroots mobilisation exercise.

The Concerned CPP Members said: ” The decision taken by the Central Committee of the Party to suspend its grassroot mobilisation drive until the election of flagbearer in June is a constitutional violation.”

It said the Committee’s action had triggered anger within the general membership of the Party across the country and must be given another look.

Presenting the petition to the Chairperson, the Group said, a press statement issued by the General Secretary of the Party to the effect that the CPP had determined to hold its Flagbearer Election June 12, 2023, could not hold.

“The Central Committee of the CPP blatantly refused to consult and build consensus with the larger groups of officers with regards to their decision,” the Group stated.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, who is also the leader of the Party, said the petition would be presented to the leadership for further deliberations.

She said: “The needed consideration will be made in the best interest of the CPP. However, we should keep calm and remain united in working to make the CPP a formidable force.”

