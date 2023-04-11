The Church must address abuses of Easter – Apostle Appiah

By Francis Cofie

Accra, April 11, GNA – Apostle Martin Seth Appiah, the Area Head, the Church of Pentecost, Madina, has called on the church, to address the phenomenon of engaging in immoral acts contrary to the teachings of Christ Jesus, their founder.

“If Jesus died for us to save us from the sins and iniquities, we committed in time past, why should we still be wallowing in sin to negate his suffering on the cross for us? he asked.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Apostle Appiah took a swipe at all acts and conducts that were inconsistent with the life of true Christians.

He said the celebration of Easter should not be a funfair but a period to brood over the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to save humanity from damnation.

He said it was about time the church addressed excesses of the Easter celebration and put true Christians on a distinct footing.

“It is very unfortunate that some of such people fanning immorality in various subtle ways find themselves in the church,” he said

He, therefore, called on Christians to desist from immorality and other social vices, especially, during the occasion of Easter.

He impressed on Christians to surrender their lives in totality to Christ, the only one who could salvage them from the woes of life.

According to him, upon an oath, God has made Jesus Christ a high priest who has forgiven humankind of all their sins and “we must not go back to those ways again.”

Apostle Appiah called on Christians to use the occasion of the death and resurrection of Christ as a turning point in their lives and reinforce their relationship with Christ.

He said if the world and humanity would know peace and stability, then the world must know Christ.

