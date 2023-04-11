Western North NDC Bureau directs delegates to vote for former President Mahama

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi- Wiawso (WN/R), April 11, GNA – The Western North Regional Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all delegates within the Region to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming Presidential primaries slated for 13th May for victory in 2024.

A press statement signed by Mr Sam Jerome, Regional communication officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sefwi-Wiawso said “Without any iota of disrespect and disregard for the other aspirants who are competing former President Mahama, I say without any equivocation that, the former President remains our surest bet for the party at this crucial time.”

The statement continued, “all we seek is Political power and who will secure us power is the one we must all follow, and that person is John Dramani Mahama”

The statement described the former President as a nation builder and infrastructure king and the most popular politician in the NDC and Ghana in general.

The statement said the charitable deeds of the former President would help secure the party-political power in 2024.

The statement reiterated that the Western North Region which was a strong hold of the party was highly committed under the leadership of the regional chairperson Mr Michael Aidoo to secure victory for both former President Mahama and the party at large in the 2024 general election.

GNA

