‘Christians must maintain the revival flame even after Easter’

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Kpone April 11, GNA – Christians have been urged to perfect their ways and rekindle the rival flame even after Easter as the reconciliation brought by the resurrection of Christ knows no bounds.

“As Christians our life should depict our behaviour to prove God’s reviving flame in us,” the Reverend John Kumah Asmah, the Head Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Tema Area, has said.

“If the revival flame is maintained by God in us our lives would be based on perfection and goodwill.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a convention to round off the Easter festivities on Monday, Rev. Asmah said Jesus Christ’s death and ressurection behoved on Christians to deepen their morality to ensure a better world.

“The new life bestowed on us by God through His son, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit is a gift earned by Christians and we must live to depict that to all humanity,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

