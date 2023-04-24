Tampico drink wins Ghana Beverages Awards 2022

By Albert Allotey

Accra, April 24, GNA – Tampico drink, one of the products of Acadia Industries Limited is the winner of the 2022 and the 7th edition of the Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA) competition organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA).

The categories of awards listed for 2022 were the international spirit of the year, international beer of the year, international liqueur of the year, spirit of the year, beer of the year, and bitters of the year.

Others were liqueur of the year, RTD of the year, water of the year, CSD of the year, energy drink of the year, fruit drink of the year, cocoa/chocolate product of the year, dairy product of the year, and CSR company of year.

The rest were new beverage of the year, indigenous beverage brand of the year, beverage campaign of the year, manufacturing company of the year and product of the year.

Mr Kwabena Agyekum, the Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) in a speech said Ghana’s beverage industry needed an applause for its dedication in delivering quality products that met the needs of its customers.

“We must recognise them for utilising marketing as a tool to drive growth and innovation thereby giving visibility and brand awareness to their products,” he stated, adding; “Despite the many successes of the beverage industry it is crucial to keep in mind that there are more to be done to ensure the industry’s continuous achievements.”

Mr Agyekum said the CIMG was devoted to assisting the sector with effective marketing strategies that were crucial for beverage brands to step out from their competitors, engaged with their customers and build lasting relationships.

“The CIMG will keep collaborating with the beverage industry and contribute tremendously to market research that will help the industry understand the terms of our preference, identifying needs and opportunities to develop new products while improving upon the existing ones,” he stated.

He congratulated the various awardees of the various categories, saying; “Your perseverance, commitment and ingenuity has helped Ghana to become a reference nation for great beverages. You have motivated several people to work in this field and your accomplishment are highly recognised. I say Ayekoo to you all for refreshing us, entertaining us and giving us a sense of hope that Ghana too can do it.”

The Chief Executive Officer commended Global Media Alliance and its partners for organising the programme, stating; “Indeed you are a shining example to many as we seek to develop our nation with concerted efforts.”

Mr Bernard Offei, the Marketing Manager of Acadia Industries Limited in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to GMA and the judges of the GBA for recognising the company’s effort in producing an international brand of Tampico.

“This means a lot for the factory workers. It has not been one person activity but to the last man at the factory and to the head of the hierarchy, and everybody in the team. We are so excited and we say thank you for recognising our activities over the past years.”

Madam Emma Wenani, the Chief Director of GMA said the journey so far by the GBA had been exciting because they had added two new categories to the list of awards making it 20 and that they also introduced public voting, which determined the product of the year award.

The new categories were indigenous beverage brand of the year to create competition among smaller companies, which could not compete with the international companies and the beverage campaign of the year was to promote advertisement.

“We are always looking for innovations and we are expecting something new this year,” she stated.

Mr Samuel Ato Aggrey, the General Secretary of the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana said the industries in the country were comparable to those in the world and that there was the need to encourage and create an atmosphere that would allow people to invest in the area.

He urged companies to ensure that the products they put out on the market were of high quality for the citizens.

Mr Aggrey congratulated Acadia Industries Limited for winning the 7th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards.

The Ghana Beverage Awards was birthed in 2017 on the premise of distinguishing and acknowledging the works and contribution of the beverage industry to the social-economic development of Ghana.



The sponsors of the programme were the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Tourism Authority, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, and Consumer Protection Agency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

