Table Tennis exhibit exceptional quality at WTTC West African Championship

Accra, April 27, GNA – The third day of the West African Table Tennis Championship produced amazing and outstanding display by players from the various counties taking part in the contest.

Ghana’s Cynthia Kwabi put up a good show but ended up at the Quarter final stage, as she fell to Nigerian Essevoh Leba which ended 3-3 (11-7).

The Men’s Singles (Quarter final) between Felix Lartey and Omeh Amadi (NGR) was a delight to watch, as the Ghanaian thrilled fans, but failed to progress to the semi-finals after losing 4-0.

However, Labante Blessing from lost 0-4 to Oribamise Esther (Nigeria) for another semi final slot.

Essevoh Leba of Cote D’Ivoire won her game Omeh Amadi to qualify for the semi finals, but later Isaac Davies of was beaten 1-4 by Oba Oba Kizito Cote D’ Ivoire, who has advanced to the semi finals.

Earlier Ayoko Fanida Amah from Togo defeated Ghana’s Celia Baah-Danso in the group stage of the women’s singles 3-0.

The four-day championship would come to a close on Thursday, April 27.

GNA

