Sudan: Tens of thousands trapped in homes, UN calls for ceasefire

Khartoum, April 21, (dpa/GNA) - Tens of thousands of people in Sudan’s capital Khartoum are trapped in their homes as eyewitnesses confirmed continued heavy fighting between two rival military groups on Thursday, as UN chief António Guterres called for a ceasefire.

Khartoum’s airport and the military’s general command were particularly badly hit, but heavy fighting continued across the country.

According to the United Nations, many homes have spent days without electricity or running water. Thousands of people have run out of basic supplies such as drinking water, food, petrol and medicine.

The health care system has essentially collapsed, said the Sudanese Medical Committee.

Eyewitnesses reported corpses lying on the streets of the capital.

On Thursday evening, Guterres called for a ceasefire of at least three days on the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan on Friday. This would allow civilians to escape the fighting and get basic necessities.

“This must be the first step to allow a break from the fighting and pave the way for a sustained ceasefire,” Guterres said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called for an immediate ceasefire, “so that people can get to safety and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) can provide much needed humanitarian aid,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“Our message to Generals Burhan and Hemeti is clear: the violence in Sudan must end.”

Another ceasefire collapsed on Wednesday, marking the fourth failed attempt at getting the country’s de facto president, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, to cease hostilities. Daglo is the leader of the powerful RSF paramilitary force.

International mediators have been trying for days to get the parties to the conflict to agree to cease hostilities in order to create humanitarian corridors.

Even before the outbreak of violence, one in five people in Sudan were suffering from hunger, it said. The situation was particularly dire in the western region of Darfur.

“Families are running out of supplies and the water supply has collapsed, but every walk out the door is life-threatening. In addition, markets have been burned down and supply routes from the capital Khartoum are blocked,” said Welthungerhilfe secretary general Mathias Mogge.

Hunger should not be used as a weapon, he said.

Mogge also deplored the attacks on aid workers in the country. “Humanitarian workers being targeted is a clear violation of international law,” he said.

The need for a ceasefire to establish humanitarian corridors and provide people with basic necessities was urgent, he added.

Meanwhile, the US military is preparing to evacuate embassy employees. Additional units have been moved to neighbouring countries for this purpose, the Department of Defence announced on Thursday.

However, a decision has not yet been made, said National Security Council communications director John Kirby. President Joe Biden was informed about the situation.

GNA

