Several Arab countries to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday

Cairo, April 21, (dpa/GNA) - Muslims in several Arab countries will celebrate on Friday the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar are all celebrating on Friday, as well as Yemen’s Aden-based government.

Meanwhile in Iraq, Sunnis will celebrate on Friday, while the Shiite religious authority announced the Eid will start on Saturday.

Oman will also celebrate on Saturday.

The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major festivals, is usually marked with special morning prayers, social gatherings, and cookies filled with dates or nuts.

GNA

