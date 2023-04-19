Special walk to mark May Day Celebrations

Accra, April 19, GNA – Medivents Consult-Media Public Relations and Events Management outfit in partnership with the Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL), will on Monday, May 1, organize a special walk for corporate workers as part of activities to mark the May Day Celebrations.

The 5 and 10- Kilometer walk would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets and end at the same venue.

The event dubbed “May Day Corporate Walk/Run” is to promote good health and fitness among corporate workers who spend most of their time at their various offices.

According to the organisers of the event, the walk would start at 6:00am and is expected to end at 8:00am with special aerobics to climax it.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult said his outfit was excited with the partnership with GDCL, adding that patrons would have the best of safety and security during the 10-kilometer walk, amidst brass band music.

He called on other corporate bodies to join the walk to make it memorable saying, “there would also be special prizes at stake”.

Mr. Senyo Penni said corporate bodies are free to wear their corporate “T” shirts or Polo shirts to the walk.

Mr. Edward Aikins Business Development Manager of GDCL, said they would moblise their staff to be part of the historic exercise.

Individuals and corporate bodies interested in the walk can contact 0555165166/0243050331.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

