‘Much of what has been reported on GHANASCO is not factual’—Haruna Iddrisu

Tamale, April 19, GNA – Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, has toured the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale to ascertain the situation regarding reports of students sleeping in toilets converted into accommodation.

Addressing journalists at the school’s compound located within his constituency (Tamale South) after he was conducted round the facility, said “Much of what has been put out is not entirely factual and accurate; it lacks historical perspective of the facility.”

He added that “There is no official record of students being posted to those sections referred to as students sleeping in toilets.”

Last Friday, some videos appeared on social media showing some cubicles, qualified as toilet facilities, which are no longer in use, as serving as accommodation for students of GHANASCO.

This generated a lot of controversy, where many Ghanaians condemned the act although the Headmaster of GHANASCO said it was not true.

The Headmaster said that place was not allocated as accommodation to any student.

The situation compelled the Ghana Education Service (GES) to suspend the Headmaster on April 16, and ordered investigations into the issue, which were to be concluded within two weeks.

Mr Iddrisu said “Let us all await the investigation that has been so commissioned by the GES, but for me as a parent, much of what is being said can affect the emotional, psychological and educational development of the young students. We owe it to them to socialise with them well.”

He was confident that “When the full facts of the investigations are established, I believe the headmaster will be treated fairly and in a manner that is just. I do not think that the facts available to me justify the action for which he has been asked to step aside.”

He appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage over the issue.

Mr Iddrisu touched on the infrastructure situation at the school saying it required more infrastructure and appealed to the government “To help put up more dormitories, an astro turf and a fence wall at the school, which will receive my attention as MP.”

He said the dormitory in question known as the Indomitable Cabral Hall, was recently renovated by former President John Mahama, who is an old student of the school.

He added that “I am reliably informed that former President Mahama has accepted responsibility to further fix any associated problem with the dormitory, and I will support him in that regard.”

Caption: Mr Iddrisu being briefed by authorities of GHANASCO

