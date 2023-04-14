Sarbah Hall Alumni, Muslim students observe ‘Iftar’

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, April 14, GNA – The Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni of the University of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Muslim Students Association, has marked the annual ‘Iftar’, breaking the fast, at Legon with a call for peaceful co-existence among Ghanaians.

His Eminence Francis Seth Albert Nyonyo, a Member of the Council of State, underscored the importance of peace at the home and in the communities for the unhindered progress and development of the nation.

“Peace calls for equity in society and manifests in times when people believe that justice has been served and their views are respected,” he said.

“Peace could be said to manifest when citizens are able to play their roles as required of them in building a nation everyone could be proud of without any interferences.”

His Eminence Nyonyo, also the President of the Sarbah Hall Alumni Association, said citizens had confidence in systems of governance if they worked impartially and when security was ensured.

“Citizens need not look over their shoulders when walking on the streets.”

His Eminence Nyonyo underscored the importance of fasting as a spiritual exercise that helped Muslims to get rid of undesirable habits, while increasing their fortitude and patience.

He urged Muslims to conduct themselves in line with Islamic doctrines by being one another’s keeper and letting their behaviours ad attitudes reflect positively on society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

