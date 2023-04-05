Regaining Hohoe Parliamentary Seat; major focus of NDC parliamentary candidates

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 4, GNA – Efforts to regain the Hohoe Parliamentary Seat seem to dominate the plans of the Hohoe Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidates ahead of the upcoming primaries.

A five-member Vetting Committee led by Madam Hanny Sherry Ayitey, the Party’s National Vice-Chairman, vetted and approved all the six candidates to contest on May 13.

Mr Frank Ankutse, CEO of Ankies Construction Group, said the 2024 elections was a “do or die” for the NDC and especially for him adding that he was ready to commit resources available to him in helping to regain the parliamentary seat.

He noted that the youth were also ready for a change and urged all delegates to vote for him while they also voted for Mr John Dramani Mahama.

He took the first spot on the ballot.

Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC Bono Regional Youth Organiser, said he was the only candidate that was feared in the Constituency by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to his competency.

He said he would devise means to garner support, mobilise resources and bring logistics to outsmart the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency.

Mr Tsekpo urged all delegates to massively vote for him, adding that the support of the youth showed that he was the only one to deliver the Constituency from the “troubles” being faced.

He picked the fourth position during balloting.

Madam Vera Yayra Hayibor, a PhD student at the University of Glasgow Law School, UK, said winning the contest was the surest way to regain the seat, adding that “the seat was rented, and it is time for them to release it”.

She said she would pursue an inclusive transformational agenda since she believed the NDC was the best to transform Ghana.

Madam Hayibor said she would impact lives, provide jobs for all especially women and the youth.

She picked the sixth slot on the ballot paper and added that her position was a lucky one.

Madam Christine Afi Fiakpoe, a Legal Practitioner urged the electorates to vote for her to work hard to retain the parliamentary seat.

She said women would be fully represented when she was voted for adding that her campaign had begun unabated.

Madam Fiakpoe will be number two on the ballot paper.

Mr Theophilus K. Dzimega, a Legal Practitioner, noted that regaining the parliamentary seat required a candidate who was popular in the Constituency.

He said he would look out for delegates, MP’s scholarship for students, employment for the youth and youth who intended to travel abroad.

Mr Dzimega picked the third position during balloting.

Mr Victor Herman-Condobrey, an Educationist and former Hohoe MCE, said the Party needed a formidable candidate with track records in the Constituency.

He said that candidate must have track records of physical work that had influenced the socio-economic life, education and health of the people.

Mr Herman-Condobrey said he had performed creditably as a Municipal Chief Executive, adding that among the candidates, he stood tall.

He said his position on the ballot paper as the fifth candidate was perfect because it represented change and curiosity to explore adding that he would be the fifth NDC Parliamentary Candidate on winning the seat in Hohoe.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

