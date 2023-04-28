Plan International Ghana equips Mawuko Girls with digital literacy skills

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, April 28, GNA – Plan International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation has equipped students of Mawuko Girls Senior High School in Ho, in the Volta region with digital literacy skills

The NGO organised a one-day intensive training for the girls to improve their digital literacy as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Girls In ICT, which is dubbed: “Digital Skills for Life,”

The capacities of the girls were built in the digital knowledge including cyber security, identifying fake information online and proper usage of the internet to avoid falling prey to cybercrimes.

Madam Maud Tsagli, Head of Information Technology at Plan International Ghana, speaking to Ghana News Agency during the programme said most girls were not interested in pursuing ICT because of the long-held notion that it was a difficult course.

She said the training was aimed to whip up interest in the girls in ICT and Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and broaden their knowledge on opportunities in the field so they would be encouraged to take up courses in ICT.

Mr Hurbert Gustav Yankson, Cyber Security Expert and Facilitator at the programme said cybercrimes were on the ascendancy in the country in every sophisticated manner.

He said comprehensive strategy was required to deal with the situation and charged the students to observe protective mechanisms when using the internet to avoid exposing themselves to criminals online.

He said the number of people using the internet in the country kept increasing and the only solution to cybercrimes was cyber security, so every citizen must endeavour to acquire knowledge in cyber security.

The Cyber Security Expert also underscored the need to step up awareness creation to sensitise the citizens on the need to adhere to cyber hygienic practices to reduce the situation.

Madam Jacqueline Asor Kumi, an ICT Lecturer at the Ho Technical University said it was important to equip the youth with the skill set they needed to thrive in this ever-changing technological world.

She said the world was rapidly revolving around ICT and the opportunities in the digital field for women and girls abound, hence all efforts must be made to provide them with the requisite skills.

Madam Kumi implored the girls to avoid learning by rot and be reminded that every career path comes with a skill set, so they must study hard to acquire the necessary skill set to qualify them for the job market.

The Lecturer urged the students to use the internet to their benefit by exploring the opportunities around them and ensure to take one step at a time, and work towards their goals with passion.

Mr Benjamin Bodza, Assistant Headmaster of Academics, thanked Plan International Ghana for choosing the school for the training and hoped for continuous collaboration between the school and Plan for the betterment of the students.

Some students who spoke to the GNA said the training has broadened their knowledge about the world of ICT and would help them in exploring opportunities in the digital field and employing maximum protection online.

The organisation donated some robotic equipment to the school to aid in their practical works, and the school authorities were asked to ensure that the equipment was properly maintained to prolong their lifespan.

