Persons found culpable in ‘viral assault video’ will be sanctioned – UPSA

Accra April 5, GNA- The University of Professional Studiers, Accra (UPSA), says persons responsible for the assault of two students in a viral video circulating on social media will be sanctioned.

This follows the circulation of two viral videos in, which some students of the University were seen lashing other students.

In one of the videos, a lady was seen severely lashing a student in the dark claiming that the victim had spread rumours that she had slept with lecturers for grades.

The other video showed a level 100 student with palms stretched receiving lashes from another student in a hostel.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Koryoe Anim- Wright said all persons found guilty would be sanctioned upon completion of investigation by the Investigation Committee set up by the University.

It said the behaviours exhibited in the video were against the University’s Code and did a disservice to the majority of UPSA students who upheld the values of respect and professionalism for, which it was known.

The University, the statement said, currently had more than 20,000 students who were committed to studies and followed the University’s Code of Conduct diligently and that the Code of Conduct to, which all the students subscribed, remained the document that drove their behaviour and conduct.

It said the preliminary investigation revealed that the culprit was in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination.

‘‘UPSA is proud of its tradition of scholarship with professionalism, which has resulted in the University producing several distinguished alumni currently making immense contributions to the development of Ghana,’’ the statement read, stressing that Management remained committed and focused on producing graduates capable of addressing the many global, regional and national challenges.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

