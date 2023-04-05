Ghana to host first national dialogue on Non Communicable Diseases

Accra, April 5, GNA – Ghana will from Wednesday, April 12 host the first Annual National Dialogue for Action on Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs).

The two-day event will discuss the relationship between the burden of NCDs and the attainment of the SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs) in Ghana by 2030.

The Dialogue, to be held at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, will be organised by the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) Center of Excellence for Non-Communicable Diseases, University of Ghana Hub.

It is being supported by the SDGs Advisory Unit, Office of the President, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said.

The dialogue for action will bring together researchers, health professionals, policy makers, government officials, civil society organisations and communities affected by NCDs to establish a community of practice and sign a compact for action, the release signed by Dr Felix Addo-Yobo, deputy director at the Advisory Unit said.

The first day of the dialogue will focus on the intersections between the SDGs and NCDs, while overarching health systems’ responses to the challenge of NCDs and new challenges arising from COVID-19 will also be tackled.

The second day of the dialogue will focus on everyday chronic illness experiences and care within the context of family systems, community health development and broader developmental challenges.

It will use arts-based approaches, including a film screening and a multi-media exhibition.

The dialogue will apply the UN’s whole of government, whole of society framework for NCD prevention and control to examine how grassroots communities, patient groups, civil society organisations and associated allies can advocate and act to improve NCD interventions in Ghana.

The UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2011 highlighted NCDs as a global health emergency as well as a major threat to socio-economic development in Low- and Middle-Income Countries.

This is because poverty is considered a driver and consequence of NCDs in these contexts.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

