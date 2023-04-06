Percy Kwesi Amuah donates to Handball Association

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 6, GNA – Mr. Percy Kwesi Amuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Awards Centre at the Accra Sports Stadium has presented two sets of jerseys to the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) Female Youth U-17 and Junior U-19 teams ahead of the International Handball Federation trophy tournament.

The championship would start on April 10-16, 2023, at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competition is made up of eight African countries including Nigeria, Liberia, Cote D’ Ivoire, Togo, Guinea, Ghana, Benin etc.

Mr. William Okaidja made the presentation on behalf of the CEO at the office of the Secretary General.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mr. Okaidja said the brand believed what Ghana stood for in terms of quality jerseys.

He said the brand also aimed to boost the morale of the team especially when it came to women sports and so they saw this as an opportunity to cloth the team with the jerseys ahead of the tournament.

Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah General Secretary of the HAG expressed his profound gratitude to the CEO and said the jerseys came at the right time.

He also called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board.

GNA

