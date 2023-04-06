Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo is President of Africa Methodist Council

Accra, April 06, GNA — The Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church, Ghana, has been elected as the President of the Africa Methodist Council (AMC).

He has also been elected Chairman of the Ghana Evangelism Commission.

His elevation at the AMC took place at the just- ended Second Quadrennial Conference held in Cotonou, Benin Republic, fromMarch 7 to 12, 2023, a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said, in Accra.

Most Rev Dr Boafo took over from the Rev Joseph Ntombura Mwaine, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya.

In a brief remark, the newly elected President described his election as a “humbling experience” and thanked the Council “for the confidence reposed in me.”

“The one thing which will make this Council grow is the unity of purpose that we should all have”, Most Rev Dr Boafo said.

“With unity of purpose, sticking to our aims and objectives as a Council, even when we have closed from here let us keep that, and the bond of membership and the family as a whole.”

The Very Rev Anthony K. Cobbah, the General Director of Finance, was maintained as the Treasurer of the Africa Methodist Council, while Mr Edward Kwame Ofori, theConnexional Chairman of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships, was appointed the Interim Coordinator for the Africa Methodist Men’s Movement.

The statement added that Mr Reuben Atsu Kugblenu, immediate Past Lay Chairman of the Somanya Diocese, was appointed the Interim Secretary for the Africa Methodist Men’s Movement.

In a related development, the statement added that the Very Rev Kwame Amoah Mensah, Evangelism Director of the Methodist Church Ghana, has been elected as the Assistant Secretary of the Ghana Evangelism Commission.

The Africa Methodist Council is a Pan African association of Methodist, Wesleyan, and related Uniting and United Churches.

The Council encourages Methodist unity in witnessing, facilitating mission in Africa, and fostering ecumenical and inter-religious activities.

This enhances Methodism within Africa and promotes the unity of the Methodist families in Africa in order to showcase the African Identity through the Wesleyan movement.

It is a forum where Methodist Churches from whichever background can share fellowship and what they are doing with others in the Methodist Family across Africa

It promotes unity and cooperation within Methodist Conferences in Africa.

It provides the platform for speaking with one voice concerning issues affecting Africa

GNA

