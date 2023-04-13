NSA applauds Ghana Cycling Federation  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 13, GNA – Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has applauded the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) for the development of the sport in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Aboakyer Cycling Race at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, he commended the federation for the initiative and said the festival itself was a sporting discipline.

He said, “I want to thank the General Secretary of the federation Mr. Mohammed Shaban and his team for their hard work and contribution to the development of cycling”.

“I am honoured to have Neenyi Ghartey VII at the programme and I believe one day hunting would be added as one of the fifty sporting disciplines in the country.

“Our regional representatives would be at the Aboakyer festival to assist you in the cycling competition,” he added.

Mr. Mohammed Shaban Secretary-General of the GCF, expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief and people of Winneba for the acceptance of cycling in this year’s Aboakyer festival.

He presented a road map of the 90-kilometer race adding that three jerseys would be out for the event.

He said, “the main event of the Aboakyer Race would kick off on April 29, covering a distance of 90 kilometers from Accra Sports Stadium through Akotsii, Ojobi, Kweikrom, Gyangyanadze, Gyahadze, Nsuekyir and end with three laps of criteria within Winneba townships to taste the tour de France route alike in Winneba”.

He said, “the competition would attract cash prizes and three jerseys, the ultimate best time, “Aboakyer Jersey,” day wears visit to Winneba Jersey, “Escape of the day” and intermediate sprint wears the “Winneba Sports College Jersey”.

He requested a piece of land from the Chief for the construction of a media village.

The Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race Launch was initiated by the Winneba Sports College, the Effutu Traditional Council in collaboration with the Ghana Cycling Federation.

GNA

