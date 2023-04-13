Dormaa Municipal Assembly inaugurates committee to control Fulani nomad    

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro, (B/R), April 13, GNA – Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive in the Bono Region has inaugurated a committee to regulate and control activities of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The influx of the nomadic, who use their cattle to graze and destroy people’s farms has raised a public outcry in the municipality.

According to Mr Quattara, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council ordered the constitution of the committee to help bring the situation under control.

Speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the Dormaa Central Municipal

Assembly, held at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Quattara said “the uncontrolled activities of the Fulani herdsmen has become a source of worry in the municipality.”

It was attended by assembly members, heads of department, traditional authorities, clergy, security agencies, assembly staff and traders’ associations.

Mr Quattara said the Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the Assembly had received several complaints from farmers on the activities of the nomadic and asked the people to support and cooperate with the committee in its work.

He said a report on a rainstorm disaster which hit Agyemangkrom and Antwirifo communities had been sent to appropriate agencies for the necessary support to be extended to the

affected persons.



Mr Quattara therefore appealed to corporate institutions to come to the aid of the affected people and advised the people to desist from putting up structures and also building on waterways.

He said 30 people had been engaged under the Community Police Assistants model, and 13 in the Health Assistant module, and called for introduction of more modules to enable many of the youth to go into enterprise programme to obtain decent jobs.

Mr Ouattara said a total of 2,178 households were benefiting from the LEAP in the Municipality, saying the 81st and 82nd payment cycle amounted to GHC321,572.00, adding the Business

Advisory Centre had also trained about 72 people disability in soap making, snail rearing, grass cutter rearing and mushroom production.

He said the assembly had also supported and provided start-up capital and items to some people with disabilities and urged those who had not registered with the National Identification Authority to do so and obtain their identification cards.

Mr Ouattara condemned an alleged assault which occurred between the fans of Aduana FC and Tamale FC in their league match last Sunday, played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro and advised football enthusiasts in the area to be decorous.

