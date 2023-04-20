NLC directives instructing MOF to respond to fair wages letter are welcoming-TEWU

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 20, GNA – The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) has welcomed the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) directive to the Ministry of Finance to respond to the letter of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC)on the payment of Professional Development Allowance for non-teaching staff.

The NLC directed the Ministry of Employment, the Ghana Education Service, and the FWSC to follow-up and ensure that the Ministry of Finance responded to the Commission’s letter.

The Labour Commission also directed TEWU to hold off on its intended industrial action and urged parties to report to the NLC on May 3, 2023, for the necessary action.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mark Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU, said the FWSC had written to the Finance Ministry to address issues relating to the payment of PDA to the non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service.

Mr Korankye stated that the directive was strong enough because it was the expectation of the Union that the Ministry of Finance would respond accordingly to the letter from the FWSC on the issues.

He urged members of the Union to exercise restraint and wait for the outcome of the Ministry of Finance’s response to the FWSC.

“It is our expectation that the Ministry of Finance will respond accordingly and approve the payment of the allowance of non-teaching staff,” he said.

Reverend Michael Adu Poku, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, TEWU, said the agitations and frustrations from the Union were high and called on the Ministry to help address the situation.

“We hope the response from the Ministry of Finance will inure to our benefit and avoid industrial action,” he said.

Mr Francis Odoom, the Central Regional Chairman, said it was time to redeem the image of the Union and hoped the Ministry of Finance would respond as soon as possible.

GNA

