Nkwanta South MCE acquaints himself with challenges in Bonakye-North Electoral area

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 30, GNA – Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has paid a familiarization visit to some communities in the Bonakye North Electoral area.

The communities visited were- Bugna, Jumbu Cheri and Alege-Akura.

His visit was to ascertain the challenges of the chiefs and people of these areas and find immediate solutions to them.

Mr David Yatima, the Assemblyman for Bonakye North Electoral Area, highlighted challenges confronting the communities, which included bad road networks, poor school facilities, lack of potable drinking water, lack of telecommunication network, lack of electricity and poor health facilities.

He commended the MCE for the initiative and hoped that measures would be put in place to address them.

Mr Lenwah, responded to the various issues raised by the communities, and promised to deal with the issues, especially those directly under his jurisdiction and refer those that were not under his immediate control to the appropriate quarters for redress.

He called for continuous support to government policies and interventions regardless of their political affiliation and to live in peace and harmony with one another as the only way to derive development.

The people in the communities visited expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the MCE for his visit saying that, this is the first of its kind a face-to-face meeting was held to ascertain their challenges, which had boosted their hope and confidence in him and his government.

They encouraged him to continue his good works for the people of Nkwanta South and assured him of their support whenever he called on them.

