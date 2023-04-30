Global Theological Seminary holds maiden graduation ceremony at Akatsi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), April 30, GNA – The Akatsi campus of the Global Theological Seminary (GTS), Centre for Capacity Building and Continuing Education (CCB&CE) has graduated its first batch at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The special graduation ceremony held at the Shalom auditorium of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), on the theme, “Christian Ministry as Service to Christ and His Kingdom,” registered a total of 20 graduands.

Reverend Dr Komi Hiagbe, Rector, GTS, and a guest speaker, charged the graduands to offer full commitment in doing the work of God.

“Under whatever condition, let us not be found wanting in doing God’s work. There must be differences in your dealings for others to see and then join the school,” he said.

Dr Hiagbe reminded graduands of seeing their certificates as a reminder and motivation to go the extra mile in their Christian activities.

He also charged the graduating students not to regard their certificates as terminal licenses but rather further their studies to make them more resourceful and relevant in their calling.

Reverend Forestone FK Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman of the GEC, in a welcome address, stated that the Centre was primarily established to provide opportunities to all manner of people such as, Catechists, Church Elders, Deacons and Deaconesses, Administrators, and other church workers who desire to be equipped for effective ministry.

He expressed the hoped to see more students graduating in the years to come in line with the plans of GTS to decentralise some of its courses such as a special Christian Ministry and Biblical Counseling Courses at the Akatsi Campus.

Reverend Tsagli revealed that the school was targeting to raise over 50 students for its third batch by January next year.

He also revealed the school had designed a special package to start admitting students from May, whose focus would only be on becoming counselors where teachings would commence from July to October this year.

Rev. Dr Michael Alloteh Iiamofig, Vice Rector in charge of Academics conferred on the graduands, certificates in Christian Ministry.

All the graduands went through the mandatory nine-month course in Christian Ministry, excluding breaks which covered 16 subjects such as, Church Doctrine, Introduction to Counselling, Reformation, Spiritual Warfare, Management of Church groups and ministries, and Bible Interpretation, among others.

The graduation formed part of this year’s Presbytery Representative Conference of the Akatsi Presbytery which was on the theme “Be Ye Holy.”

