MP and OKRA commission JHS block at Ave-Atiglime

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ave-Atiglime (VR), April 17, GNA – The Chiefs, parents, teachers, and pupils of Ave-Atiglime Basic School in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region have heaved a sigh of relief after a three-Unit JHS block was handed over to them by Okra Project group.

‘Okra,’ a group of family members, some of whom are living abroad and are into tourism, handed over the newly built school, which has an office space and a store, valued at £ 25,000 to the Education authorities in the area.

Mr Cyprus Nii Sackey, one of the Directors of Okra, revealed that their outfit had championed 32 projects in the country between 2017 and 2023 which focused on school infrastructure, teachers’ quarters, Library, and others.

“This is the second project we are commissioning in Volta among the six projects we targeted to execute this year after a similar one at Have- Adzidokope.”

The four months construction project was dedicated to Mr Kwaku Passah, Chief Executive of Exotic Adventures Limited for his dedication and support.

Mr Nii Sackey further commended Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Eric Limann Dzorkpey, the Assembly member, the chiefs, community members and others for their support during the construction of the school block.

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, on his part, revealed that the project, which was initiated by ‘Okra Project’ in collaboration with the people of Atiglime and that as part of the memorandum of understanding between the community and Okra, the community was to provide some materials towards the construction of the project.

“The Atiglime community found it difficult to raise the funds needed to buy the materials for the continuation of the project. The Chiefs of Atiglime and the Assemblyman for the area approached me to support the project, a call I accepted wholeheartedly, since it is in line with my resolve to ensure that schools in the area have the requisite infrastructure and facilities to facilitate proper teaching and learning activities.”

Mr Kotoe said he supplied the needed sand and wood required for the roofing of the building at a total cost of Sixty-five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 65,000.00).

“Apart from this project, I have since 2021 initiated various classroom projects in 13 different communities across the constituency, which are currently at various stages of construction, and it is my hope that all of these will be completed in time to further close the gap on infrastructure deficit in schools in the area…”

He commended Okra and other Non-Governmental Organisations for contributing to the eradication of schools under trees in the area.

Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for the area, promised to provide the necessary furniture to occupy the classrooms for effective teaching and learning.

The keys have since been handed over to the Education Directorate for onward presentation to the school authorities which was witnessed by chiefs and other dignitaries.

GNA

