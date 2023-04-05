Minority Leader, two incumbent MPs go unopposed in NDC primaries

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, April 05, GNA – Mr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader of Parliament and two other incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are going unopposed in the Party’s Parliamentary primaries in the Central Region.

The two incumbent MPs are Madam Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West and Mr Daniel Ohene Darko, Upper Denkyira West constituencies respectively.

Also, Madam Emelia Ankomah, Upper Denkyira East and Mr Nurien Shaibu Migyimah, Assin Central constituencies, have no contenders, bringing the number of people going ‘solo’ in the regional contest to five.

However, Madam Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, the incumbent MP for Agona East also stands a chance of contesting unopposed if her contender Mr Eric Turkson’s disqualification is upheld.

Twenty of the 23 constituencies in the region took part in the vetting process on Monday and Tuesday, April 03 and 04, 2023 with three nominations withheld on reasons yet to be disclosed by the Party’s vetting Committee.

The three are Assin North, Efutu and Gomoa Central.

Out of the 56 aspirants who filled nominations to contest in the parliamentary primaries in the 20 constituencies, three were disqualified by the committee.

The disqualified aspirants are Mr Paul Ofori Amoah, Agona West, Mr Ebenezer Quayson, Upper Denkyira West and Mr Eric Turkson, Agona East constituencies.

Mr Joseph Yammin, the National Organiser of the NDC and Chairman of the interim vetting committee said they were made up of two National and three Regional Executives of the party.

He cautioned the aspirants to conduct healthy and clean campaigns to avoid division and separation among the delegates that could affect the 2024 elections.

The Chairman urged them to remain resolute and focus on winning both the Presidential and parliamentary seats for the party and urged the aspirants to work hard to achieve the vision of the Regional Executives to win 20 parliamentary seats.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

