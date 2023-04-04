Minister Pulev: Hydrogen Roadmap will Enable Bulgarian State Investments in Green Hydrogen

Plodiv, April 4 (BTA/GNA) – The Ministry of Innovation and Growth has succeeded in developing a Hydrogen Roadmap and has received approval from the European Commission, which will unlock new opportunities for investment in hydrogen technology, caretaker Innovation and Growth Minister Alexander Pulev said Tuesday during a forum of the Thracian Economic Zone. He added that the Hydrogen Roadmap will help include all kinds of investment opportunities in green hydrogen. The event was attended by President Rumen Radev and the ministers of innovation and economy, who met with business representatives and investors in the Thrace Economic Zone. Pulev expressed his hope that the green hydrogen policy will be supported by the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

Minister Pulev highlighted the development of the industry related to the production of electric bicycles in the region. “Not enough is said about this success, but this industry will put Bulgaria on the map in Europe as one of the largest exporters of electric bicycles,” he concluded.

The forum in Plovdiv was also attended by local government representatives, investors from the Thrace Economic Zone, and others.

BTA/GNA

